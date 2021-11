TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(WKBN)- In Ohio, Monday, November 1 is the final day for early voting.

The last day of early voting lasts from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m.



For those voting by mail your ballot should be postmarked already. If it is not postmarked, you’ll have to drop it off at your local board of elections.



Your local board of elections can answer any questions about voting.