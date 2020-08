LaRose announced the initiative in front of A Cut Above the Rest barbershop on N. High Street

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has announced a statewide poll worker recruitment and voter registration campaign with Ohio barbershops and salons.

LaRose announced the initiative in front of A Cut Above the Rest barbershop on N. High Street at 10:30 a.m., Monday.

