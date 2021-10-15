Lakeview Schools asking voters to renew levy

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lakeview Local School District is asking voters to renew a 1-mill levy for another five years.

The permanent improvement levy brings in about $280,000 each year for the district.

Those dollars can only be used for purchases that last more than five years. This includes supplies, equipment, plus building improvements and repairs.

Superintendent Velina Taylor said it also helps pay for bigger equipment, like school buses, so the district can update its aging bus fleet.

“The permanent improvement levy gives us the necessary funds to maintain a safe, efficient, clean, well-functioning environment for all of our students,” she said.

The 1-mill levy costs the owner of a $100,000 home $35 a year.