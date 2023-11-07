CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Voters in the Cortland area will decide Tuesday on an additional levy that would generate more money for the Lakeview Local School District‘s operating expenses.

School district officials are seeking a 10-year 4.9 mills emergency additional levy to bring in more money.

Two previous levies failed in 2022 (10-year, 6.8 mills in May; 10-year, 5.8 mills in November), meaning the district hasn’t had any new funding for operating expenses since 2010.

The levy on this November’s ballot would generate $1,515,800 per year for the district. Should the levy pass, it would cost the owner of a home appraised at $100,000 an extra $172 per year.

The funds generated from the levy would allow the district to get rid of some fees put into place, as well as protect the programs still intact after cuts were made to save money in the past. And, according to Treasurer Sean Miller, more money would present the opportunity to increase teachers’ salaries to compete with other districts’ wages.