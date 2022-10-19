CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters in Trumbull County living in the Lakeview School District will decide on money issues for the district in November.

The district is asking for a 5-year, 1 mill levy for school safety and a 10-year, 5.85 mill levy for emergency operation funding.

The safety levy would generate about $300,000 a year. That money would pay for school resource officers and anything else with school security.

The operating levy would generate $1.7 million for the district. Superintendent Velina Taylor said its passage is crucial since the district has not had any new money for operating expenses since 2010.

“It’s just the operating costs are so much higher now than they were 13 years ago that we need the extra help,” Taylor said.

If the safety levy passes it would cost the owner of a $100,000 home an extra $36 a year. The operational levy would cost about $200 annually.