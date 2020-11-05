Judge rules Trump campaign can observe ballot counting in Philadelphia

“We have no idea if they’re signed, if they’re postmarked properly, if it isn’t just the same person who submitted 100,000 ballots. But they all got counted,” Rudy Giuliani said Wednesday evening

by: Bill Shannon

Workers prepare mail-in ballots for counting, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the convention center in Lancaster, Pa., following Tuesday’s election. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

(WTAJ) — A judge in a Pennsylvania appellate court has ruled in favor of President Trump and his campaign to allow the campaign to observe the canvassing of ballots, reversing an order made by the Court of Common Pleas of Philadephia County.

Effective immediately, members of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. will be allowed into the areas where ballots are being counted in Philadephia County.

The administration has claimed that observers, if allowed in, were put behind a fence barrier and prevented from actually seeing what was happening in the building with ballot counting. The reversal will allow them to observe all aspects of the canvassing process within six feet while adhering to all COVID-19 protocols.

“We have no idea if they’re signed, if they’re postmarked properly, if it isn’t just the same person who submitted 100,000 ballots. But they all got counted,” Rudy Giuliani said Wednesday evening during a conference in Philadelphia with Eric and Ivanka Trump, and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

