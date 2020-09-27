Joe Biden to travel to Ohio and Pennsylvania on train tour

They will be passing through on Wednesday, September 30

(WKBN) – Jill and Joe Biden will be traveling across eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania during a train tour Wednesday.

The “Build Back Better Express” tour will launch in Cleveland and stop in Alliance, Ohio before heading to Pittsburgh, Greensburg, New Alexandria, Latrobe and Johnstown in Pennsylvania.

On the train tour, the Democratic presidential candidate says he will highlight how he plans to build the economy back better for working families, not the super wealthy corporations.

