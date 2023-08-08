(WKBN)- It is Election Day in Ohio.

Polls are set to open at 6:30 a.m. for your chance to vote in the August Special Election regarding Issue 1.

The ballot initiative would make it harder for voters to change the Constitution of the State of Ohio. Any newly proposed constitutional amendment placed on a statewide ballot would require at least a 60% approval vote to pass. It would also require petitioners to collect signatures from all 88 counties for any initiative petition.

Early voting turnout has been heavy across the Valley:

Trumbull: 9,496

Mahoning: 12,942

Columbiana: 3,565

On Monday, WKBN spoke with Youngstown’s Community Mobilization Coalition as well as the Mahoning County Republican Party about Issue 1. Here’s what they had to say:

“When the legislators can still have a simple majority, but the citizens still have to have 60%, which is unfair, it’s undemocratic,” said Kenneth Simon of the coalition.

“I think that whole one vote, one person is very misleading. If you want to change legislation, make a difference, win elections in Ohio,” said Tom McCabe, Chairman of the Mahoning County Republican Party.

You must bring a valid ID, like a state-issued ID or driver’s license to vote. Documents like your social security card, birth certificate, or any bills are not accepted and unlike early voting which is held at each county’s board of elections, you have to head to your designated precinct.

You can find your precinct through your county’s board of elections or head to the Ohio Secretary of State’s website. If you’re voting absentee and didn’t mail it on Monday, you can return it to your county board of elections by 7:30 p.m. on Monday.