Interview: Ohio Secretary of State LaRose breaks down early voting, issues facing voters ahead of election

(WKBN) – With polls opening up this weekend for in-person early voting and Election Day just around the corner, 27 First News is looking into some issues voters are facing in Ohio.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose woke up early Saturday morning to answer some of our questions during First News This Morning.

In Ohio, this is the first weekend for in-person early voting. It’s 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Board of Elections.

Early in-person voting is also available until 2 p.m. the day before the election.

If you have a mail-in ballot, it needs to be postmarked by Nov. 2.

Watch the full interview with LaRose in the video above.

