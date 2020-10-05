Incumbents and challengers haggle over old St. Joe’s hospital demolition in Warren

The Democrat incumbents, running to stay in office, say a lot of work has already been done

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Republican Candidates seeking a seat in the Statehouse and Senate say if elected, they promise to work to get funding to tear down the old St. Joes Riverside Hospital.

The Democrat incumbents, running to stay in office, say a lot of work has already been done to start the demolition process and anticipate an announcement from the city of Warren, soon.

Sandra O’Brien, the Republican candidate for the race for the 32nd District says the old hospital property is a “disgrace.”

The building has been, for the most part, empty since the hospital closed in 1996 as part of a merger.

O’Brien and Martha Yoder, who is running for a seat in the Ohio House of Representatives to represent the 64th District, say they’ve already been in talks with leadership to tear down the dilapidated building.

“It’s a failure and it’s just the neglect that has been there, and the neglect of the local officials to take care of it and address it,” Yoder said.

O’Brien says if elected, there will be more power at the Statehouse to get the job done.

“We will find ourselves in the majority party in the Ohio Legislature. We will have the seats a the table where the financial decisions are made,” she said.

O’Brien says she plans to introduce legislation to secure funding in the state Capital Budget.

Incumbent Democrat Senator Sean O’Brien said it’s not that easy and the Capital Budget “doesn’t work that way.” He said the building has been a nuisance for a long time, but they’ve also been working on a plan with the city of Warren, the legislature, and the EPA to get rid of it. He said it’s a costly project that comes with a multi-million dollar price tag.

“We have completed the studies that were needed for asbestos removal. We have completed other studies that needed to be done in order to make this happen. We are in the final process of getting it completed, and we are still working on that project,” Sen. OBrien said.

Rep. Mike O’Brien, D-64th District, said future plans for the property are going to be announced very soon.

“The city is going to make an announcement very soon on the history and progress the city has made for the ultimate demolition of this building,” Rep. Mike O’Brien said.

