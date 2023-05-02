STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — The only contested primary race for judge in Mahoning County is between two candidates running for the Democratic nomination to serve in Struthers Municipal Court.

Mahoning County Magistrate James Melone is challenging first-term incumbent Judge Dominic Leone for the Democratic nomination.

Melone has served as a magistrate for the last six years and spent 19 years in private practice before that.

Leone has worked as an attorney specializing in bankruptcy, probate and family law. He has also acted as a prosecutor in the municipal office and as a part-time law director for the city of Struthers.

Leone was initially disqualified from the race over what the Mahoning County Board of Elections considered to be an issue with Leone’s petitions.

David Betras, the board’s chairman at the time, had said upon review, Leone was one signature short of the required number of signatures. Leone appealed the decision, and the board ruled that his candidacy was valid.

The winner of the Struthers Municipal Court Democratic nomination will face Republican Jennifer Ciccone in the November election.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. WKBN will have the latest election results at WKBN.com.