How many in my county voted early?

Both political parties encouraged voting ahead of Election Day -- and it paid off

(WKBN) – If you still haven’t cast your ballot, you might not see long lines at the polls Tuesday.

Both political parties encouraged early voting — and it paid off.

Before Tuesday, 40% of registered voters in Mahoning County already voted by mail or in person ahead of time. Nearly 67,000 votes were cast early — over 20,000 in person and 46,000 by absentee.

In Trumbull County, that number is 41%. There are 58,000 who have already voted — over 19,000 in person and 38,000 by absentee.

In Columbiana County, 33% cast an early ballot. A total of 22,000 people have already voted — 9,200 in person and nearly 13,000 by absentee.

In Ohio as a whole, 60% of people who voted in 2016 have already cast their ballots. That’s 3.4 million people who voted early. There are still 243,000 absentee ballots that haven’t been returned.

Pennsylvania saw 3 million voters request absentee ballots. Seventy-eight percent of them have been returned, which means there are about 700,000 ballots still out there.

If you still need to turn in your absentee ballot in PA, don’t mail it. Return it to a drop box at your county board of elections.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. in Ohio and 8 p.m. in Pennsylvania.

More stories from WKBN.com: