House OKs changes to mail-in voting in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives is approving changes to the state’s mail-in voting law, but in a highly partisan fashion.

The Republican-penned bill passed Wednesday, 112-90, on a near party-line vote.

The vote came after a fruitless summer of discussions between Republican lawmakers and Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, on a compromise to fix gray areas and glitches in the law.

One key aspect prescribes specific locations where voters can deliver mail-in ballots by hand. Democrats oppose that provision, saying it effectively bans the drop boxes that Philadelphia and some southeastern Pennsylvania counties plan to use to help handle the avalanche of mail-in ballots in November.

