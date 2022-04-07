YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Democratic candidate for governor presented her plan for lowering prescription prices to Valley voters in Youngstown Thursday.

Nan Whaley said it is a plan that will help Ohioans see their bills go down by taking real action and fighting back against drug companies.

Whaley wants to start right away on her plan if elected. It has five points for lowering drug costs:

Fining drug companies that unfairly raise prices Capping insulin costs at $30 per month Stop subsidizing drug company profits Acting on expert recommendations to lower prices that she says Gov. Mike DeWine has ignored Create more oversight and transparency in our health care system

“First, I will fight to pass legislation that will find greedy drug companies that increase drug prices without medical evidence. Drug prices should be tied to effectiveness, not profits,” Whaley said.

Whaley was joined by her running mate Cheryl Stephens, Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown, Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan and former Rep. Bob Hagan.