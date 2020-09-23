Group of Republicans hold rally against Trump in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of Ohioans, who have held Republican party posts, would like to see President Trump lose re-election.

Operation Grant held a rally Wednesday in downtown Youngstown, seeking to turn Republican voters against President Trump and elect Joe Biden.

The group also includes former military leaders. Together, they want to urge Ohio Republicans to put principle over party in November.

“Donald Trump places America in grave danger by alienating us from all of our most loyal allies,” said Retired Brigadier General Mark Arnold. “He’s done everything possible to destroy those relationships, and if America finds itself at war again, I am afraid we are going to be dangerously alone.”

The Ohio Republican Party responded to Operation Grant by saying, “no one cares about these former republicans. Ohio stands firmly behind President Trump.”

