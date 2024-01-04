COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced the dates for the special elections for the 6th Congressional District to fill the spot amid Rep. Bill Johnson’s vacancy.
Johnson announced earlier that his resignation from Congress would be in effect starting Jan. 21. He will begin his role as president of Youngstown State University on Jan. 22. These circumstances allow DeWine to call for a special election and issue a writ of election.
The partisan primary will occur on March 19. The general election will follow on June 11.
Some important dates, listed by the governor’s administration, include the following:
- Jan. 19 — Partisan candidates must declare candidacy and file with the Mahoning County Board of Elections by 4 p.m.
- Jan. 24 — The Mahoning County Board of Elections must certify the names of the candidates appearing on the special primary ballot in Washington, Noble, Monroe, Belmont, Harrison, Tuscarawas, Stark, Jefferson, Carroll and Columbiana counties’ boards of elections.
- March 19 — The special congressional primary election takes place.
- June 11 — The special congressional general election takes place.