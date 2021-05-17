GOP’s LaRose launches reelection bid for secretary of state

Your Local Election Headquarters

Monday's launch is the first among statewide incumbents up for reelection next year

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose

Credit: WKBN

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has launched his 2022 reelection bid.

The 42-year-old Republican touted the state’s smooth 2020 election in a one-minute video released Monday, which highlighted his physical fitness, military background, political experience and young family.

LaRose’s statements on the election come as many fellow Republicans disbelieve the contest’s presidential result and GOP lawmakers are backing a major voting law rewrite that LaRose supports.

Ohio House Democratic Leader and potential LaRose challenger Emilia Sykes calls the bill “draconian.”

Monday’s launch is the first among statewide incumbents up for reelection next year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com