GOP’s LaRose launches reelection bid for secretary of state

Monday's launch is the first among statewide incumbents up for reelection next year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has launched his 2022 reelection bid.

The 42-year-old Republican touted the state’s smooth 2020 election in a one-minute video released Monday, which highlighted his physical fitness, military background, political experience and young family.

LaRose’s statements on the election come as many fellow Republicans disbelieve the contest’s presidential result and GOP lawmakers are backing a major voting law rewrite that LaRose supports.

Ohio House Democratic Leader and potential LaRose challenger Emilia Sykes calls the bill “draconian.”

