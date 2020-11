Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, left, interacts with staff members as they follow the election from Ohio’s election command center Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Four-term Republican U.S. Rep. Dave Joyce was reelected Tuesday after facing a spirited challenge from Democrat Hillary O’Connor Mueri, a first-time candidate and former naval flight officer.

The 63-year-old Joyce has represented Ohio’s 14th Congressional District east of Cleveland since 2013.

He won each of his first four races handily, but the district had been trending Democrats’ way and buoying their hopes of capturing the seat.

