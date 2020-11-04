GOP Loychik unseats Blair for Ohio Rep, 63rd District

(WKBN) – Mike Loychik has taken Ohio’s 63rd District seat from incumbent Gil Blair.

That’s according to unofficial voting returns.

During a celebration at the Mahoning County GOP Headquarters, Loychik said he wants to start by first thanking God and his family but also wants to welcome those who didn’t vote for him.

“My goals are to clean up the brownfields in Trumbull County, school safety and to bring jobs back to the district.”

