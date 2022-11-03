HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – With less than a week until Election Day, statewide Republican candidates stopped at the Spread Eagle Tavern in Hanoverton.

On Thursday, about a dozen candidates spoke to a crowd of about 200 people about issues affecting Ohioans. They talked mostly about energy, crime, the economy and education.

Columbiana County Republican Party Chairman Dave Johnson has held his position since 1989 and says he’s seen the Republican Party grow in that time.

“When I became chairman in 1989, there were three Republican officials out of 15. Now, we have every office but one,” he said.

Candidates will continue touring the state to spread their messages.

