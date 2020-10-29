Good or bad job? Levy results can reveal what voters think

How do government bodies deal with renewals? Take them for granted and they might not pass

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning, Trumbull, and Columbiana Counties combined will have 78 levies on the ballot Tuesday. Seven are for new money, which means 71 are renewals.

How Do government bodies deal with renewals? Take them for granted and they might not pass.

For instance in Austintown, where voters will be deciding on four renewal levies: Two operating levies for Austintown Schools along with a park levy and road levy for the township.

The schools put together a committee, which raised money for signs and flyers. The township did not form a committee and will rely on a few signs and word of mouth.

Austintown Schools Superintendent Dave Cappuzzello says renewals can also be used to judge how they’re doing.

“I gauge renewals by the temperature of the district. Whether they feel that the schools are doing a good job. The number or percentage that it does pass by. So, we are going to see how they feel about what we are doing,” Cappuzzello said.

Austintown Township Trustee Jim Davis said when it comes to renewals, people usually vote for it.

“They feel they are currently paying it, and they don’t look at it as a new tax. So, they don’t feel well, if I am paying for it now, I’ll just continue to pay for it. If this was a new tax that would be a good gauge to how people think we are doing,” Davis said.

Cappuzzello said anything in the 80% range would be a good indication that the voters think they are doing a good job, however, he said that anything in the 70’s would be respectable.

Seven local levies for new money include the following:

Green Township (Mahoning County) – Green Twp. Fire levy

Trumbull County parks levy

Cortland (Trumbull County) – police levy

Cortland (Trumbull County) – Fire levy

Liberty Schools (Trumbull County)

Columbiana County parks levy

Salineville (Columbiana County) – Fire levy

More headlines from WKBN.com: