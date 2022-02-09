BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Republican Geno DiFabio is running for Mahoning County commissioner and Wednesday night, held an event looking for support.

He held a campaign kickoff, fundraiser and meet and greet at the Mahoning County Republican Headquarters in Boardman.

DiFabio says he sees a need for new direction in the county and wants to do what’s right for the people of Mahoning County.

“I’m a working man, this is a working man’s valley. I’m a working man. I’m passionate for this area, I always have been, and that’s what I’m going to bring to the government,” he said.

DiFabio is unopposed in the May Republican primary, as is Democrat incumbent Carol Righetti. The two will face off in the November general election.