Frenchko ousts Polivka for Trumbull County commissioner’s seat

(WKBN) – Niki Frencko has defeated incumbent Dan Polivka for Trumbull County Commissioner.

That’s according to unofficial results from the Trumbull County Board of Elections.

Frenchko said her message was well received by everyone and it wasn’t about a political party.

“It was a message the resonated with everyone. We were about putting people over politics, and we put in a lot of hard work,” she said.

Frenchko plans to cover a lot a ground in her first weeks on the job.

“I want to sit down with all the department heads and make sure we are ready to go administratively. I want to make sure we get a comprehensive development strategy that we haven’t had, ever, and I want to regionalize and equalize the water and sewage rates.”

Polivka has served as a county commissioner since the early 80s. Before that, he served on Warren City Council.

The race was not without controversy.

Frenchko criticized comments that Polivka made about her residency after the county Board of Elections decided she was a county resident.

Meanwhile, Polivka accused Frenchko’s campaign of making “false claims” regarding Polivka’s views on the Veterans Resource Center.

