Franklin County voters being checked in using backup paper system

A precinct official told NBC4's Catherine Ross on Tuesday morning that the electronic registration system was down

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Voters in Franklin County, Ohio are being checked in on Election Day using backup paper poll books instead of electronically.

A precinct official told NBC4’s Catherine Ross on Tuesday morning that the electronic registration system was down, so poll-workers were checking in voters manually on paper. The office of Secretary of State Frank LaRose later issued a statement saying that the Franklin County Board of Elections was unable to upload early voter information to its electronic check-in system, necessitating the switch.

#BREAKING: Franklin Co precinct official says county’s electronic registration system is down. Poll workers are checking voters in by paper @nbc4i — Catherine Ross (@CatherineRossTV) November 3, 2020

A statement from the Franklin County Board of Elections said the paper poll books are being used to “ensure that one voter can only cast one vote.”

The Franklin County Board of Elections will be using its backup paper poll books to check in voters today. This is why we have contingency plans in place and the process is working. We decided to go with the backup paper poll books to ensure that one voter can only cast one vote. — Franklin Co. Boe (@FranklinCoBOE) November 3, 2020

LaRose’s office said the books are required as the backup to the electronic system.

This morning we learned that the Franklin County Board of Elections was not able to upload all early in-person voting data into their electronic check-in system. Because of this, they are shifting to paper pollbooks to check-in voters today. … It’s important to note that this does NOT impact voting machines in any way, and only modifies how voters are checked in. Office of Secretary of State Frank LaRose

Polls in Ohio are open until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Those in line by the time polls close will be allowed to vote.