Former Youngstown detective’s name taken off ballot for Mahoning County sheriff

(WKBN) – Mahoning County’s sheriff will not have anyone else running against him this November.

Tuesday morning, the Mahoning County Board of Elections voted to remove former Youngstown Police Detective Doug Bobovnyik from the ballot and recommended that he be investigated criminally.

Bobovnyik filed to run as a non-party candidate, but there were discrepancies about him living in Salem and voting in Mahoning County.

He retired from the police department one year ago.

Incumbent Jerry Greene now has no other challengers for his third term as sheriff.