WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be two people running in Trumbull County for the Democratic nomination for Common Pleas judge.

Dawn Cantalamessa filed Tuesday to run for the seat currently held by Wyatt McKay. McKay can’t run again because of Ohio’s age limit.

Cantalamessa is a former Mahoning County assistant prosecutor but resigned after a judge removed her from a murder case. She’s now the chief assistant prosecutor in Ashtabula County.

Cantalamessa has been a prosecutor for 21 years. Former state representative Sean O’Brien has also filed to run as a Democrat for judge.