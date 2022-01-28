WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former State Senator Sean O’Brien has officially submitted his petitions to run for Common Pleas Court Judge.

O’Brien filed his candidacy paperwork at the Trumbull County Board of Elections on Friday.

He’s running in the Democratic primary for the seat currently held by Judge W. Wyatt McKay.

McKay isn’t able to seek reelection because of the state’s age limit on judges.

O’Brien has been a lawyer for more than 20 years and has served as an assistant county prosecutor, a state representative and state senator before losing his bid for reelection to Republican Sen. Sandra O’Brien during the 2020 General Election.

O’Brien said being a judge is something he has always looked forward to.

“Being in the legislature was great. It taught me how to make the laws, and now as a prosecutor enforcing them, and now to judge them, it’s just something I’m really excited about. I’m really, really looking forward to,” he said.



O’Brien said he’s humbled by the support he’s already received.

Ashtabula County assistant prosecutor Dawn Cantalamessa has announced her plans to run in the Democratic primary, too.

She resigned from the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office last year after she was placed on administrative leave.

Cantalamessa hasn’t filed her petitions yet.