Former President Trump acknowledges supporters at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.

DISCLAIMER: The event will be live streamed in the video player above

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Former President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Dayton for a rally in support of Republican U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance Monday.

The 45th president’s visit to the Miami Valley comes on the eve of the Nov. 8 election where Republican candidate JD Vance will face off against Democratic U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan for the U.S. Senate seat.

“No one in the world gets Ohioans fired up for Election Day like President Trump!” Vance said in a release. “It will be great to host him in Ohio again.”

The event is being held at the Wright Bros. Aero Inc. at Dayton International Airport in Vandalia. Doors open at 3 p.m.

Special guest speakers, including JD Vance, will deliver remarks starting at 5 p.m.

Former President Trump is scheduled to speak at 8 p.m.

