Former Congressman Boccieri on Columbiana County’s shift: ‘You can shoot a cannon through the county and not hit a Democrat’

John Boccieri and Chris DePizzo spoke to WKBN about the race in Columbiana County

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former U.S. Congressman and State Representative John Boccieri and former 13th District Congressional Candidate Chris DePizzo stopped by WKBN’s studio on Tuesday to analyze election results.

They spoke with WKBN’s Stan Boney and Dave Sess about voters in Columbiana County, which has shifted Republican.

Boccieri called what has happened in the county the biggest realignment that he has seen in recent years.

“You can shoot a cannon through the county and not hit a Democrat,” he said.

Watch the full video above.

More stories from WKBN.com: