LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A five-year levy in Lowellville was voted down Tuesday.

The levy failed by just 10 votes, with the final reported results as 231-241, according to unofficial returns.

Had it been passed, the levy would have gone toward general permanent improvements, and it would have provided an additional $216,082 to the district. Residents in a $100,000 home would have paid an additional $140 in taxes per year.

A bond issue was approved in Lowellville 20 years ago that resulted in the construction of a new K-12 campus. That bond issue is going to expire soon. The five-year, 4-mill permanent improvement levy would have essentially replaced that bond issue that built and provided maintenance for the building.