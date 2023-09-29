AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown is asking for an additional 3-mill levy for its fire department.

If it passes, it would close a $2 million yearly budget gap left by dried-up American Rescue Plan funds.

The money would help the department keep up with rising operating costs and keep vital emergency workers, including EMTs, on the payroll.

Austintown Fire Chief Andy Frost says in the past few years, they’ve hired five full-time EMTs to fill the gaps.

“Lane is one of the last, few standing. And they’ve done a good job, but they’re spread so thin, and so we have to ensure that our residents have an ambulance when they need it,” Frost said.

The last time Austintown asked for a fire levy was in 2012.