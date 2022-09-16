(WKBN)- We now know both John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz have accepted an invitation to a debate hosted by our parent company Nexstar Media.

That debate will air October 25th at 8 p.m., two weeks before the election. Oz already committed to several debates in September and early October.

Fetterman had not committed to any until last week when he said he would commit to one. Fetterman had a stroke in May.

He’s asked that closed captioning be available for him to see at the debate. Oz has agreed to the request.

Additional details are being finalized.