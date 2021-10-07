Farmington Township to vote on levy for road improvements

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Voters in Farmington Township will see an additional levy on the ballot this November.

Some roads in the area are deteriorating, according to the Citizens for Farmington Future.

As a result, voters will decide on a five-year, 2.5-mill levy for additional streets, roads and bridges levy.

The goal is to have funds available for long-term road improvement projects.

This levy would generate about $115,300 a year for road projects. It would cost the owner of a $100,000 home an extra $87.50 a year.

“We know it’s a big ask, but $7.30 a month is a fair request to say let’s strengthen our community, let’s improve our roads, let’s give our trustees the ability to execute a master plan. And in five years, we can go back and determine if they’ve done that,” said A.J. Calderone, of Citizens For Farmington Future.