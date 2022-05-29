(WKBN) — Now that the maps for the elections of Ohio’s House and Senate have been drawn, and Secretary of State has ordered county election boards to prepare for an Aug. 2 primary, a man with a name familiar with Mahoning Valley politics has decided to run.

Poland Township Trustee Eric Ungaro, who’s father Pat Ungaro was Mayor of Youngstown for 14 years, has announced he’s running as an independent for the 59th district house seat.

“I am completely confident in what we believe in,” Ungaro said. “You can support business development and expansion with corporate incentives and still go to bat for living wages and benefits for workers. With our close relationships to the minority community as well as our local law enforcement – you can respect and fund our safety services and still be empathetic and know firsthand the challenges that face the minority community. “

The 59th district now includes Youngstown, Coitsville, Ellsworth, Poland, Sebring, New Middletown, North Lima, Smith, Green, Beaver and Springfield.

Youngstown City Councilwoman Lauren McNally, former Youngstown School Board member Ron Shadd, John Dyce of Hanoverton, and Wayne Penny, Jr. have also filed to run as Democrats.

No Republicans are in the race.

Ungaro has been a life-long democrat, but with the primary for state representative and state senate changed from May 3 to Aug. 2, Ungaro had no choice but to run as an independent.

The new primary will not allow for Republicans and Democrats to file again.

“It is what it is,” Ungaro said.