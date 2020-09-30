Exclusive: Jill Biden speaks one-on-one about her husband’s candidacy

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – Jill Biden was in Alliance Wednesday campaigning for her husband.
She talked about Tuesday’s debate, saying Joe Biden was “calm and steady” and offered American families a plan.
She said the country really got a chance to see the difference between the two candidates during the debate.
Watch the full interview as Jill Biden talks about her husband’s plan to create jobs and his stances on law enforcement, education and health care.
