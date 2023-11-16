Ohio (WKBN) — As part of an Emerson College poll, Ohioans were asked how they would cast their ballot in a hypothetical 2024 presidential match-up between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

According to the Fox 8/Emerson College poll, Trump led Biden 50 to 38 percent, with 12 percent still undecided.

Eighty-one percent of Trump supporters said they would still vote for Trump if he is convicted in a criminal trial.

The polling was conducted just a few days ago and sampled 1,000 registered voters across the Buckeye State.