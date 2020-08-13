Elections chief urges but won’t require masks for Ohio vote

Secretary of State Frank LaRose said those voters who choose not to wear a mask will be given options

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Health safety guidelines that Ohio’s elections chief sent to county boards Wednesday recommend but do not mandate mask-wearing and other preventive measures for those voting in person this fall.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose said those voters who choose not to wear a mask will be given options, including voting outside or using the curbside option.

He urged those voting by mail to request a ballot no later than Oct. 27, a week ahead of Election Day. He also said poll workers are desperately needed.

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 5. Early voting begins Oct. 6.

