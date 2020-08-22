Elections board decides to keep asst. prosecutor on ballot after challenge for removal

A member of the elections board challenged the candidacy because the certification paperwork didn't have the official board stamp

Credit: WKBN

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Assistant Columbiana County Prosecutor John Gamble will be on the November ballot.

The county board of elections denied a protest to remove him.

Incumbent prosecutor Bob Herron decided in May not to run for re-election.

The Democratic Party selected Gamble to replace Herron on the ballot, but a Republican on the elections board challenged the candidacy because the certification paperwork didn’t have the official board stamp.

Gamble will run against Republican Vito Abruzzino.

