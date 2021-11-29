Election recounts happening in Mahoning County

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN)- With a few Mahoning County races still too close to call from Election Day, there will be some recounts Monday at the county’s Board of Elections.

Right now, the 2nd and 3rd place finishers for Poland Board of Education are separated by just 6 votes.

Whoever finishes 2nd gets the spot on the board.

Meanwhile, the Parks Levy in Sebring is tied. If it remains tied after the recount, the levy will not pass.



Following today’s recount and audit of the system, totals will be certified to the Secretary of State tomorrow