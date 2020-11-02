Election officials make arrangements for voters quarantined for COVID-19

A county election officials or someone from the sheriff's office can pick up your ballot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania leaders are reminding voters to contact their local elections office about an emergency absentee ballot if they were planning to vote in person but are now quarantined due to COVID-19.

“Every Pennsylvanian who is registered to vote will have the opportunity to do so,” Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said. “There’s an emergency ballot provision under the law. If you can’t deliver your own balloting materials you can assign a designee to do that for you. And if you can’t find a designee, the law actually requires the county election office to have a Sheriff’s Deputy or some county official to deliver the balloting materials for the voter.”

“Pennsylvanians can vote safely, even if you are in isolation or quarantine because you have COVID-19 or have been exposed to it.” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “If you are not quarantined and plan to vote in person, make sure you add your COVID kit to your voting plan. This includes a mask, a black or blue pen, hand sanitizer and the COVID Alert app on your phone.”

Polls in the state will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Voters can find their polling place on the Department of State’s voting website, votesPA.com.

