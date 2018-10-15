Election November 2018: Mike Halleck

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Name: Mike Halleck

City of Residence: Salem

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Desired: Columbiana County Commissioner

Facebook: facebook.com/Mike-Halleck-Columbiana-County-Commissioner



Why should you be elected

I would be honored to be retained as your Columbiana County Commissioner. Having served in local government for over 30 years, I have the proven experience and qualifications to get the job done. My success in managing the county budget and advancing economic development opportunities for our county and our region is crucial to our community. I look forward to continuing the work that I have been doing for the last 8 years as Columbiana County Commissioner.



Top three priorities

If re-elected, my top three priorities as Columbiana County Commissioner are as follows:

1) Continuing our economic development initiative by consolidating our economic development department with the Port Authority, in addition to providing extra funding for our county Land Bank.

2) Continuing to focus on the opioid epidemic by increasing funding for officers on our Drug Task Force, and working with the state and local mental health departments for opioid treatment.

3) Working with the state and federal governments, as well as our county engineer, to continue improving our county infrastructure.



Biography

• AA Degree from the University of Kentucky

• BS Degree from Youngstown State University

• Former Perry Township Trustee

• Current Columbiana County Commissioner

• NRA member

• Married to Chris with daughter, Mariah, and dog, Bella