Election November 2018: Mary Jane Trapp

Name: Mary Jane Trapp

City of Residence: Russell Township

Party Affiliation: Democratic

Office Desired: Judge, 11th District Court of Appeals 2/10/19 term

Facebook: @CitizensforMaryJaneTrapp

Twitter: @MaryJaneTrapp

Why should you be elected

My extensive experience in the practice and as a judge. I have the depth and breadth of experience needed as an appellate judge. I have 37 years working in the trenches of our justice system helping ordinary people with their extraordinary problems, representing working families, children at risk, and small business owners in courts across the state from small claims court to the Supreme Court of Ohio. I am now part of the litigation team pursing a claim on behalf of some Northeast Ohio counties in federal court arising from the opioid crisis, and I have handled hundreds of complex litigation and appellate matters from wrongful death, contract, probate, employment discrimination, airplane crashes, and criminal matters.

As much as I enjoy my work as a litigator, I found my calling as a judge when I served the people of the five county district as their appellate judge. The position gave me a chance to bring my years of life experience, my courtroom experience and my passion for the law to a position of public service dedicated to ensuring the safety of our families and preserving a fair and impartial judicial system. Never a day goes by that I do not appreciate the enormous impact that court decisions have on people’s lives. While on the court of appeals from 2007 to 2013, I authored more than 500 opinions and heard more than 1150 appeals, most notably the opinion upholding the constitutionality of the new form of government in Cuyahoga County and striking down a residency requirement for municipal workers. I also served a two-year term as the court’s presiding/administrative judge in 2009 and 2010, after having served as its administrative judge in 2008. I also served as a visiting judge on the Supreme Court of Ohio and on the Sixth, Seventh, Eighth, and Ninth Appellate Districts by assignment of the Chief Justice.



Top three priorities

My main priorities are to foster confidence in the courts, so the public will not view judges as politicians in black robes; to assure impartial rulings and equal access to justice; and to promote the use of technology to reduce costs and to speed the resolution of appeals.



Biography

Mary Jane Trapp is recognized throughout the state for her distinguished legal knowledge and experience. Trapp has 37 years in trial and appellate practice and served six years as a judge on the Eleventh District Court of Appeals from 2007 to 2013, serving as its Presiding/Administrative judge in 2009 and 2010 and Administrative judge in 2008. She also served as a visiting judge on the Supreme Court of Ohio and in four sister districts by assignment of the Chief Justice. While on the court Trapp authored more than 500 opinions and heard more than 1150 appeals, most notably the opinion upholding the constitutionality of the new form of government in Cuyahoga County. She is a leader at the state and national level in issues of administration of justice and legal reform. Trapp served on nine Supreme Court of Ohio commissions, committees, and task forces to develop policy for the bench and bar and served on Ohio Judicial Conference and College committees, including continuing service on the Ohio Jury Instructions Board of Editors.

Past president of the Ohio State Bar Association, Trapp has the highest “AV” rating for legal ability and ethics, a Super Lawyer designation in Business Litigation, and is a Fellow in the trial lawyer honorary society, Litigation Counsel of America, which is composed of less than one-half of one per cent of American lawyers. Trapp has practiced before local, state and federal courts, including the Supreme Court of Ohio and Court of Claims, as well as, before state and federal administrative agencies.

Trapp is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Southeast Ohio Food Bank Community Service Award, the Ohio Women’s Bar Association Founder’s Award, the Lake County Democratic Women’s Club Woman of the Year award, the Ohio Legal Assistance Foundation‘s Presidential Award for Pro Bono Service, the Ohio State Bar Association’s Nettie Cronise Lutes Award, the Women's Leadership Council award from United Way Services of Geauga County, and McGregor Foundation Inspire Award. She is a Columbus School for Girls’ Alumna of the Year and the first Ohio Court of Appeals judge to be awarded a Henry Toll Fellowship by the Council of State Governments.

Mary Jane Trapp is an author, lecturer, and regular contributor to television, radio, print, and social media outlets. She is a mediator, and arbitrator, wife, and step-mother and grandmother. Trapp graduated from Mount Holyoke College, cum laude in May, 1978 and received her law degree from Case Western Reserve in 1981. She was admitted to the Ohio Bar in 1981 and admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court in 1987.