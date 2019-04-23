Election May 2019: Ryan Hallapy

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WKBN) - Name: Ryan Hallapy

City of Residence: Hubbard

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Desired: Hubbard City Council at Large

Facebook: Hallapy for Hubbard Council at Large

Why should you be elected

I have a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, majoring in Finance. My years of experience working for Citi in Las Vegas, Nevada has helped develop my problem-solving skills, quantitative and statistical analysis skills, creativity, analytical abilities, accounting, financial planning, IT acumen, and capacity for innovation. I am running for Hubbard City Council-at-Large to keep the city moving in a positive and progressive direction. I will support everything in the best interests of the community by making the hard choices needed to improve our neighborhoods, update our infrastructure and parks and support our local businesses and veterans. I want to keep Hubbard as a place where its residents, families and businesses can flourish, while living in a safe environment. By putting our community first, I believe positive and beneficial results will follow.

Top three priorities

If elected, my top three priorities are to continue infrastructure updates, improve residents’ quality of life and support new and current businesses. We need to invest in modernizing our city’s infrastructure in all utility departments, along with the street resurfacing program. There’s also a need to work on flooding and standing water issues around town. Focusing on services offered to our citizens is important, along with improving neighborhood aesthetics through CHIP grants and potential block grants. Improved infrastructure will benefit current businesses, while helping to attract new businesses. I believe a strong economic development committee can assess and market what our city has to offer potential businesses looking to relocate or start up: We are surrounded by railways, have close access to Interstate 80, are close in proximity to Youngstown State University which offers a diverse range of highly trained and educated people for the workforce, and have the ability to negotiate possible tax abatement program and/or discounted utilities.

Biography

I am a graduate of Hubbard High School, in northeast Ohio. I attained my Bachelor of Business Administration, majoring in Finance, from University of Nevada, Las Vegas, as a student athlete on the UNLV baseball team. I worked for the one of the world’s largest banks, Citigroup Inc., focusing in its finance and mortgage departments for over eight years in Las Vegas. I am a licensed realtor in Ohio, working the tri-county area, in addition to the Columbus area. I am also the owner/operator of The Ryno Organization LLC, focusing on residential and multi-family construction.