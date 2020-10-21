Election issues: Mahoning County cuts ties with vendor, fixes issue with Boardman ballots

All absentee ballots have been sent to date

(WKBN) – Monday night Frank LaRose posted a 3-minute video on his Twitter account that a ballot printing vendor in Northeast Ohio called Midwest Direct “failed to meet expectations” to get absentee ballots out on time to voters.

16 counties hired a vendor for printing and mailing absentee ballots which did not meet expectations for speed of service.



Here is an important update for voters in those counties. pic.twitter.com/CqPCFp8AIC — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) October 20, 2020

“As of Tuesday, this vendor has reported to us and to their customers, these boards of elections, that they’re all caught up,” said LaRose in the video on his Twitter account. “What that means is that everybody that has requested an absentee ballot has been mailed one.”

He advises those people to watch their mail, fill out the ballot and get it back right away.

Mahoning, Trumbull and Cuyahoga were three of 16 counties affected. According to Tom McCabe, deputy director of the Mahoning County Board of Elections, they have cut ties with the vendor and are printing in house. Trumbull County is still using Midwest Direct.

“We had 600 we did last week ourselves and about 100-200 a day we do daily,” McCabe said.

He said it’s not unusual and that they print their own in odd-numbered years. They will print and send the ballots daily as absentee ballot requests come in.

One of the issues involved 238 voters in Boardman receiving only one page of their ballot from the vendor, which caused the Mahoning County Board of Elections to send the second page of the ballot.

“Actually all of them have been mailed out, nd most of the voters have gotten that second page in Boardman 8,” McCabe said.

Voters can send both pages together or separately, but are encouraged to turn them in as soon as possible.

