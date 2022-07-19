COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A conservative podcaster who has embraced former President Donald Trump’s discredited claims that the 2020 election was stolen is now on the November ballot for Ohio secretary of state.

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Monday that Terpsehore Tore Maras gathered more than the required 5,000 signatures to get on the ballot as an independent.

She will face LaRose and Democratic nominee Chelsea Clark this fall for the job of overseeing Ohio’s elections.

Maras initially sought to challenge LaRose in the May Republican primary, but failed to make that ballot.

Her policy positions include returning to paper ballots and replacing all voting machines.