(WKBN) – Today may be the first Election Day that some students can vote.

Elections and voting are a big part of the high school curriculum in schools across the Valley.

At Poland Seminary High School, Superintendent Craig Hockenberry talked to a senior class about voting. He said students know a lot about what’s on the ballot.

“We have a lot of kids that are very, very well-informed because their parents are, and they take a very active role in our local governments,” said Hockenberry.

Hockenberry loves seeing his student’s involvement in politics.

“They ask a lot of great questions and really enjoy fielding those and having discussions with young folks,” he said.

Kevin Dailey is a high school history teacher at Struthers. He has recently been busy teaching his class about elections.

“With it being election time and we’re electing a senator and we’re electing a house member. We’re electing a governor. We actually are doing some little assignments that require them to research the different candidates,” said Dailey.

Dailey said teaching students about voting promotes a basic principle of the Constitution.

“The more people are involved, the better our democracy can work. The people are the source of the authority,” Dailey said.

Weathersfield Superintendent Damon Dohar said voting is an American’s greatest right and teachers stress that to their students.

“No matter what, this is where you get your voice heard. One vote can change a lot, as we’ve seen in the past few years,” Dohar said.

Dohar also believes there are benefits to dropping the legal voting age.

“Gives them more responsibility, puts them into the social network of our country much quicker,” Dohar said.

If the age doesn’t drop, Dailey said students can still get involved with politics.

“They can still be part of campaigns. They can still help make phone calls. They could still do rallies. They can still do other things as well, too,” Dailey said.