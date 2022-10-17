(WKBN) – Voters in Ohio and Pennsylvania will see a number of major races on their ballots this November.

While most voters will go to the polls on Election Day, others have already started voting.

Here is what you need to know before going to the polls:

When can I vote in Ohio and Pennsylvania for Election Day 2022?

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls will be open that day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Ohio and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Pennsylvania.

You can vote early, if you’d like, though.

Early in-person voting in Ohio began October 12. The early voting schedule can be found on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website. Voting is available at set hours during the week, until October 29, when weekend hours are available.

Voters have to cast their ballots at their county’s Board of Elections or the Early Voting Center in Trumbull County.

Absentee voting by mail also began October 12. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is at noon November 5, and they must be postmarked by November 7. If not returned by mail, absentee ballots must be received by your county’s Board of Elections by 7:30 p.m. November 8.

Pennsylvania voters can vote in person on Election Day or by mail-in ballot or absentee ballot. You can apply for a mail-in ballot, receive it and vote in one stop at your local board of elections or other designated location. or get it in the mail at a later time.

Any qualified voter may apply for a mail-in ballot.

If you plan to be out of the municipality on Election Day, or if you have a disability or illness that prevents you from going to your polling place, you can request an absentee ballot, which still requires you to list a reason for your ballot.

November 1 is the last day to vote in person by mail ballot. You can drop it off in person until 8 p.m. on Election Day, as long as you applied for it before that deadline.

You will need to bring your PennDOT ID number or the last four digits of your Social Security number when you vote. Refer to the list of ID requirements for mail-in or absentee ballots for more information.

You can see more information on the steps for mail-in ballots on vote.pa.gov.

Am I registered to vote for Election Day 2022?

If you didn’t register to vote yet, you won’t be able to vote in November’s election in Ohio. That deadline passed on October 11.

You can see if you’re registered on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.

In Pennsylvania, the deadline to register is October 24.

How do I register to vote?

You have four ways to register to vote in Pennsylvania:

If your registration is accepted, you will get a voter registration card in the mail. The voter registration card will show your name, address, party affiliation and the address where you will vote.

If your voter registration card does not come in the mail within 14 days, contact your county voter registration office.

You can register to vote for the next election in Ohio on the Secretary of State’s website. The deadline to register to vote in the May 2, 2023, election is April 3, 2023.

Where do I vote?

Where you vote depends on your address. You can find your polling location on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website or by searching for your voter information, and in Pennsylvania, you can search for that information online.

Who are the candidates, and what issues are on my ballot?

This November’s election does not include a presidential race, however, there are a number of major offices up for grabs.

A governor will be elected in both Ohio and Pennsylvania, and there are also open House and Senate seats in each state.

Statewide, Ohio Issue 1 focuses on bail reform, and Issue 2 deals with citizenship voting requirements.

Pennsylvania’s big races include the governor’s race and Senate race.

That’s in addition to issues across each county, which include police and fire, road and school levies, as well as commissioners’ races.

In Mercer County, voters in Hermitage and Wheatland will also decide on a potential merger.

You can find more information on candidates in your area on Vote 411’s website below:

WKBN also spoke to several candidates and community officials about these races. You can see our election coverage here.

Where do I find election results?

Stay tuned to our website for full results on Election Day, which will be updated in real-time here.