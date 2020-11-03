Election Day 2020: Whether voting in person or by absentee ballot, here’s what you need to know

If you're voting in person, there are some things you might need to bring; if you're voting with a mail-in ballot, your options are now limited

(WKBN) – Election Day is finally here. If you plan on voting in person, there are some things you should know whether you live in Ohio or Pennsylvania.

When you go to your local precinct, there are some things you might need to bring.

In Ohio, you’ll need to show some form of ID. Acceptable forms include:

Unexpired Ohio driver’s license or state ID card

Military ID

Photo ID issued by the U.S. government or State of Ohio

Anything that includes your current address — such as a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document — will also be accepted

If you do not have any of the above forms of identification, you may provide either your Ohio driver’s license number or state identification number.

If you don’t have any of that, you can still cast a provisional ballot but you need to bring some type of ID with you no longer than seven days past the election for it to count.

The following COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place at each polling place in Ohio:

Those voting in person are asked to wear a mask. If you don’t have one, one will be given to you.

If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, you can participate in curbside voting. A poll worker at each location will be able to help you.

Everyone at the polling place should keep six feet of space between each other.

You should wash or sanitize your hands before and after voting.

Election officials will sanitize all voting equipment between each use.

The polls in Ohio are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In Pennsylvania, if you’ve voted at your polling place before, you don’t need to show ID. If you’re a first-time voter or if you’re voting for the first time at a new polling place, you must show ID to vote.

Acceptable forms of ID include:

Driver’s license

State ID

Passport

Student ID

Some type of bank statement or utility bill

Voters without ID will be able to vote a provisional ballot.

The following COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place at each polling place in Pennsylvania:

Voters should wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth. However, voters who are not wearing a mask will not be denied their right to vote.

Voters should bring their own blue or black ink pen to limit exposure to shared surfaces.

Practice good hand hygiene. There will be hand sanitizer dispensers available.

Keep six feet of space between yourself and other voters and poll workers.

Election officials will have gloves, masks and other personal protective equipment.

There will be sneeze guards or physical barriers between poll workers and voters at the check-in table.

In Pennsylvania, the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you haven’t cast your absentee ballot, you have limited options.

In Ohio, it is too late to mail your ballot. You now have only one option — bring your completed ballot to your county board of elections and drop it off there by 7:30 p.m.

Pennsylvanians can still mail their ballots today, but it has to be postmarked by November 3. It also has to be received by 5 p.m. on November 6. You also have the option to drop off your ballot at your county board of elections by 8 p.m.

