(WKBN) – Two candidates are seeking a Senate seat in Ohio’s redrawn 33rd District, which now includes Mahoning, Columbiana and Carroll counties.

Democrat Bob Hagan is challenging incumbent Republican Michael Rulli in a race that, at times, has become heated.

Hagan spent 28 years in the Ohio Statehouse as both a representative and a senator. He left in 2006 but now is looking to return.

He cited one of his accomplishments during that time as a bill that he passed that requires projects that have state funding to use U.S.-made steel.

Rulli told WKBN’s Gerry Ricciutti that he has spent his first term in office bringing money back to the Valley, including a couple hundred million extra dollars for school construction. He added that he’s running on his record of getting things done.

Hagan told WKBN that if he wins, his priority will be overseeing how money coming to Ohio from sources like the American Rescue Plan is used.

Rulli says one of his goals is to push the state’s continued recovery from COVID-19.

The race between the two candidates has not been without controversy.

Late last summer, Hagan accused Rulli’s campaign of being involved in a fire that was set to one of his campaign signs in Youngstown. Rulli responded by offering a $5,000 reward for information, alleging that Hagan’s campaign set fire to the sign to make him look bad, which Hagan denied.

