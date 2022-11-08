(WKBN) – Republican Monica Robb Blasdel and Democrat Taylor Eastham are running for Ohio’s 79th District House seat.

The two women are vying for the seat currently held by Republican Kyle Koehler, who is term-limited.

Robb Blasdel is from Columbiana County and is a graduate of Crestview High School. She earned a B.S. in business administration from the University of Akron. She has worked at her family’s business and in the private sector.

Robb Blasdel joined the Lt. Governor’s team in 2011 and served a 23-county region in Northeast Ohio, working closely with local, state and federal government elected officials, state agencies and business organizations, according to her campaign website.

She is also the daughter of Court of Appeals Judge Carol Ann Robb and her husband, Chuck Blasdel, is the former speak pro-tempore of the Ohio House of Representatives.

Robb Blasdel is focused on job training, education, support for veterans and fighting the opioid epidemic.

Taylor Eastham lives in East Liverpool and earned a B.S. in political science and a Master’s degree in applied politics. She has experience in finance and is a member of the Columbiana County Women’s Caucus.

Eastham says she wants to turn the Rust Belt around after years of economic loss. She said that “restoring our region’s prosperity is my top priority,” according to her campaign website. She wants to cut taxes for small businesses, increase tourism and improve infrastructure.

WKBN will be updating you with the latest election results.